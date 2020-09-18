Karen Pence backs military as Trump campaign eyes Arizona

Second lady Karen Pence makes a comment as she participates in a roundtable discussion with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett on barriers to employment for military spouses and how Arizona has eased those barriers Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Phoenix. less Second lady Karen Pence makes a comment as she participates in a roundtable discussion with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett on barriers to employment for military ... more Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Karen Pence backs military as Trump campaign eyes Arizona 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

PHOENIX (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence's wife Karen made a swing through Arizona Thursday to encourage support for military families and spouses.

The visit by Karen Pence to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson and Luke Air Force Base in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale came as President Donald Trump's re-election campaign makes a push in Arizona.

Karen Pence's visit was less focused on the political but fit neatly into the president's re-election push as he tries to solidify military and veteran support.

After visiting the bases with Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, Pence led a roundtable discussion in Phoenix on barriers to employment for military spouses. She heard from military spouses who had difficulty finding work in their profession because of state licensing rules.

Pence was joined by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who has championed a new state law that recognizes professional licenses issued by other states. Karen Pence and the Trump Administration are pushing that idea to other states.

"These are the kind of people that you want to hire,” Pence said of military spouses.

Vice President Pence has two events scheduled in metro Phoenix on Friday. Trump visited Phoenix Monday, his daughter Ivanka Trump made a campaign swing Wednesday.