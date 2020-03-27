Kansas unemployment swells, inmates set free amid outbreak

Lawrence Memorial Hospital personnel work at a drive-thru virus testing facility In Lawrence, Kan., Thursday, March 26, 2020. Tests are by appointment only.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The spread of the coronavirus across Kansas is swelling the ranks of the unemployed, hitting the state's finances and leading officials to set some inmates free.

The state reported Thursday that it has at least 168 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 42 from Wednesday. Three corornavirus-related deaths have been reported.

Coronavirus-related developments in Kansas:

FINANCIAL FALLOUT:

Kansas has recorded the largest percentage jump in unemployment claims in at least 20 years. Federal labor statistics showed the state had almost 23,700 initial claims for unemployment for the week ending Saturday. That was an increase of about 1,250% over the previous week's claims of less than 1,800.

Gov. Laura Kelly said Thursday the state's tax collections likely are already being hit by the pandemic. She also postponed the state's income tax filing deadline to July 15 from April 15, delaying big collections that come in the spring.

Businesses are struggling. But just west of Emporia, family-owned Keller Feed & Wine Co. is begging the many out-of-town customers that flock to the dinner to “PLEASE STOP COMING HERE ... for now," although it makes the majority of its revenue from tourists, The Kansas City Star reported. Owners of the Cottonwood Falls establishment, which is only dishing up carryout amid the outbreak, posted on their Facebook page that out-of-towners should still stay home, saying they are putting “my whole area at risk."

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

INMATES:

Sedgwick County announced Thursday it had released about 200 inmates from the county jail to free space to isolate inmates who become ill with the virus in the coming weeks.

FARMERS:

The state health department and the Kansas Department of Agriculture asked land owners and managers to reduce the number of acres of pasture they burn this spring to reduce the chance of people developing other respiratory ailments that would send them to hospitals busy with coronavirus patients.