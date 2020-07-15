Kansas priest sentenced to prison for possessing child porn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas priest was sentenced to more than three years in prison for possessing child pornography, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Christopher Rossman, 47, was also ordered to pay $5,000 under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release.

Rossman formerly served at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Baldwin City, Kansas.

He admitted in his plea that investigators found child pornography on his Samsung Galaxy tablet.

The archdiocese contacted law enforcement after monitoring software on his computer devices showed he had visited adult and child pornography websites in September 2016, prosecutors said.