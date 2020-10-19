Kansas police arrest man in connection to 2 killed Friday

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (AP) — Police have arrested a teen in the Friday deaths of two men in southwestern Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Independence police served an arrest warrant Sunday night at the Labette County Jail to James Gofourth, 18, of Independence, who was already in the jail on a separate case, Topeka television station KSNT reported.

The arrest warrant accuses Gofourth of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 27-year-old Tyler Cook and 24-year-old Rodricus Dawson, and one count of attempted first-degree murder for injuring a 27-year-old Independence woman, who remained hospitalized Monday.

Officers found all three inside inside a vehicle that had crashed into an apartment building early Friday morning after someone reported gunshots in the area. Cook and Dawson were already dead when police found the wreckage. The woman was critically injured and flown to a hospital in Joplin.