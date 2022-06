EL DORADO, Kan. (AP) — An oil refinery in El Dorado will pay a $1.6 million penalty for violations of the federal Clean Air Act, which resulted in a fire that killed an employee in 2017, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday.

HollyFrontier El Dorado Refining oil refinery did not follow requirements designed to protect the public from accidental releases of hazardous substances, which contributed to the fire and caused the employee's death, the EPA said.