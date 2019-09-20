Kansas jobless rate in August was lowest in 20-plus years

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is reporting that unemployment in the state dropped to 3.2% in August and was at its lowest rate in more than 20 years.

The state Department of Labor said Friday that the state gained private-sector jobs during the month and over the past year. Labor economist Emilie Doerksen said the state has seen broad economic growth, and Gov. Laura Kelly hailed the report as good news for Kansas.

The department said the unemployment rate declined from 3.3% in July. It was also 3.3% in August 2018.

It was the lowest unemployment rate since May 1999. The rate has been below 4% since January 2017.

Kansas had nearly 1.18 million private, nonfarm jobs in August, up about 4,200 since July and 17,800 from August 2018. The over-the-year growth was 1.5%.