Kansas guide sentenced for federal hunting violations

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas hunting guide is losing his hunting privileges for three years for violating federal migratory bird protections, federal prosecutors said.

Zachary White, 35, of Ellinwood, pleaded guilty Thursday in Wichita’s federal courthouse to violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister said in a news release.

White admitted that in 2015, he and another man acted as waterfowl guides in Barton County to a party of 13 hunters who killed 31 white-fronted geese, violating a daily bag limit of two per person. White and the other guide were co-owners and operators of Prairie Thunder Outfitters, officials said.

White was sentenced to three years' probation, during which he is prohibited from hunting and fishing or acting as a guide. He was also ordered to pay $15,000 in fines and restitution and to forfeit 148 ducks and geese seized from the Prairie Thunder Outfitters lodge during a federal search in December 2016.

White is the last of nine defendants who have pleaded guilty or been adjudicated related to a joint investigation of Prairie Thunder Outfitters by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.