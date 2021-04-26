Kansas governor signs bill to modernize unemployment system

Gov. Laura Kelly has signed a bipartisan bill to give the GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature more oversight of the modernization of the state's troubled unemployment system.

The bill Kelly signed on Monday will require the Kansas Department of Labor to complete computer upgrades by the end of 2022. The new law calls for a 13-member council which will hire an independent firm to audit the impacts of fraudulent claims and improper payments beginning last year. The audit will also look into the department's response to those issues.