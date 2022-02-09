Kansas gets OK to offer $1B-plus in breaks to mystery firm JOHN HANNA, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2022 Updated: Feb. 9, 2022 9:26 p.m.
1 of3 Kansas state Sens. Jeff Longbine, left, R-Emporia, and Pat Pettey, D-Kansas City, confer as the Senate votes on a measure to allow the state to offer more than $1 billion in breaks to an unnamed company to bring a $4 billion project to Kansas, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Both Longbine and Pettey supported the measure, which is designed to seal a deal with the company to create 4,000 jobs. John Hanna/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Kansas Senate Commerce Committee Chair Renee Erickson, R-Wichita, speaks with colleagues after a Senate vote to approve a business incentives bill, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The measure allows the state to offer a single, unnamed company $1 billion or more in breaks in hopes of luring a $4 billion project. John Hanna/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Kansas Senate Majority Leader Larry Alley, left, R-Winfield, confers with Senate President Ty Masterson, right, R-Andover, following Senate approval of a business incentives bill, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The bill permits Kansas to offer more than $1 billion to an unnamed company to bring an undisclosed $4 billion project to the state. John Hanna/AP Show More Show Less
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators signed off Wednesday on the state's largest-ever taxpayer-funded incentives to attract thousands of new jobs even though most didn't know the name of the company or what it plans to make.
The incentives would exceed $1 billion. The measure also cuts corporate income tax rates.