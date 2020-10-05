Kansas coronavirus hospitalizations set new pandemic record

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — More people are being hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kansas as the number of cases and deaths continues to climb, the latest statistics released Monday show.

Kansas health officials reported having an average of 26.29 new coronavirus hospitalizations per day for the seven days ending Monday, a new record for the pandemic. The previous high was 23.86 for the seven days ending Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also reported that the state saw 1,597 new confirmed and probable cases since Friday, an increase of 2.5%, bringing the total cases to 62,708.

The number of coronavirus cases is thought to be higher because people can be infected without feeling ill and because of limited testing early in the pandemic.

For most people, the COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

The state health department also reported eight new COVID-19-related deaths since Friday, bringing the total to 706.

About 40 educators, parents and others protested on Monday the decision by the Lawrence School Board last week to shift to a hybrid learning model. The school had begun the year with remote learning.

Lawrence teachers and paraeducators held a “remote teach-in” in front of the district's administration offices while also online with their students. About 40 people came out to protest the board's decision.

Hannah Allison, chair of the Paraeducators Union of Lawrence, said the group wants to extend and improve remote learning and not go to a hybrid model because the workload is “so much that we wouldn't be able to do it and we wouldn't be able to care for our own children at home.”

The group is asking to extend and improve remote learning so they have time to go back to school safely, she said.

“We — as paraeducators and teachers and students and parents — we believe that the people closest to the problem are closest to the solution and so we should be a part of crafting a plan for what it looks like to return to in-person,” Allison said.