Kansas State limits stadium capacity at 25% for games

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Fans can attend Kansas State University football games this fall, but no tailgating will be allowed.

The Riley County Commission approved on Monday the university's plan to open the Bill Snyder Family Stadium at about 25% capacity, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

Face coverings will be required upon entering the stadium and while inside when 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.

Kansas State Athletics Director Gene Taylor said in a statement they are implementing several new policies that will be strictly enforced.

“These are unprecedented times and we want our fans to feel safe and comfortable when they attend games this season,” Taylor said. “While there is no reasonable way to guarantee that no fan could contract the virus, we will take every measure that we can to help.”

Fans will not be permitted to re-enter the stadium to help eliminate congestion at gates and they will be encouraged to enter the stadium immediately after parking. For the first time, fans will be allowed for the first time to buy beer and wine in general seating sections.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the stadium and signs will encourage social distancing. Stadium employees will wear protective gear and face coverings.