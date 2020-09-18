Kansas City police investigate fatal hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating after a man walking from a bar to his car was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Police say the incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday when a man was leaving Percy's Bar. He was walking across Oldham Road when a vehicle struck him and left the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later. His name has not been released.

Police say they have no description of the vehicle.