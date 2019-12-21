Kansas City police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle dies at scene

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man walking on a Kansas City highway early Saturday was hit by a car and killed, police said.

Kansas City police said in a news release that the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday on Missouri 152 just west of Liberty, killing a 23-year-old man from Kearney, Missouri. The victim's name had not been released by midday Saturday.

Police said the driver of the car — a 24-year-old man from Kansas City — stopped at the scene. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing.