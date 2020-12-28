Kalispell man charged with beating, killing his wife

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A Kalispell man is charged with causing fatal injuries to his wife while officers continue to investigate the reported suicide of his father, who was a potential witness.
Bradley Jay Hillious, 34, made an initial appearance in Justice Court Monday on a charge of deliberate homicide in the death of his wife, Amanda Hillious, 33. He did not enter a plea and was appointed a public defender. Justice of the Peace Paul Sullivan retained his bail at the $750,000 set in his arrest warrant.