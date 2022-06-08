Justice Dept. names 9 to aid in review of Uvalde shooting MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press June 8, 2022 Updated: June 8, 2022 2:32 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks to announce a team to conduct a critical incident review of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, during a media availability at the Department of Justice , Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks to announce a team to conduct a critical incident review of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, during a media availability at the Department of Justice , Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Attorney General Merrick Garland, center, speaks to announce a team to conduct a critical incident review of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, during a media availability at the Department of Justice , Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks to announce a team to conduct a critical incident review of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, during a media availability at the Department of Justice , Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks to announce a team to conduct a critical incident review of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, during a media availability at the Department of Justice , Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Attorney General Merrick Garland talks to people before President Joe Biden signs an executive order in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Washington. The order comes on the second anniversary of George Floyd's death, and is focused on policing. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has named a team of nine people, including an FBI official and former police chiefs, to aid in a review of the law enforcement response to the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the team during a meeting in his office in Washington on Wednesday. The critical incident review is being led by the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
Written By
MICHAEL BALSAMO