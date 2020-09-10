‘Just dedication’ — Volunteers, responders complete memorial ride

The tradition continued last Sunday as a group of emergency responders, sponsors and volunteers completed an unofficial CT United Ride from Norwalk to Bridgeport. The riders followed the traditional route through 10 towns.

Ride CEO Fred Garrity described the unofficial ride, the 20th since the 9/11 attacks, as “No pomp or circumstance, just dedication.”