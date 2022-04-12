Jury deliberations underway in Ohio doctor's murder trial ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press April 12, 2022 Updated: April 12, 2022 10:50 a.m.
1 of4 Franklin County assistant prosecutor David Zeyen makes a rebuttal statement during the closing arguments in the 14-count murder trial of former Mount Carmel physician William Husel in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Doral Chenoweth/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Using a set of photographs showing witnesses in the trial, defense attorney Jose Baez makes his closing statements in the murder trial of former Mount Carmel physician William Husel, in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Doral Chenoweth/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Mariah Baird watches the closing statements in the murder trial of her husband, former Mount Carmel physician William Husel, in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Doral Chenoweth/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Surrounded by his legal team, family and friends, former Mount Carmel Hospital physician William Husel, center, stands after closing statements in his 14-count murder trial in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Doral Chenoweth/AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A jury on Tuesday began deliberating in the trial of an Ohio doctor charged in multiple hospital deaths, a day after a prosecutor told jurors during closing arguments that regardless of how close a patient is to death, it's illegal to speed up the process.
An attorney for Dr. William Husel told jurors the state hadn't provided evidence to prove murder allegations.
Written By
ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS