Juried photo contest submission deadline is March 17

The arts are alive in Fairfield County and Trumbull Library System wants to help celebrate the joy of community with its first juried photo contest.

The contest is open to all ages and has no residency restrictions. They only ask that those who have work selected for the show print, frame, and deliver their work ready to hang. Work will be on display throughout the main branch for patrons to enjoy at their leisure.

“We hope photos on the theme of Joy will inspire those in the community to make connections and celebrate life in Trumbull, Connecticut,” Adult Services Librarian Amara Johnson.

Submission requirements:

· Size limit: 5x7 or 5x5 minimum

· No commercial work. No digital content.

· If selected, it is your responsibility to print, frame, and deliver your work ready to hang.

Submission guidelines:

· Hi res 300 ppi or 1280x720 pixels minimum

· Can submit up to three photographs

· Include your name and image size in file name (ex. Linda_8x10.png) · Submit works to: trumbullartsubmissions@gmail.com.

· No age limit. Open to all.

· No submission fee.

Dates to remember:

Artworks accepted into the community show must be available for the duration of the exhibition and will not be returned early.

Entry deadline: Tuesday, March 17.

Notification of results: Tuesday, March 31.

Artwork received at Trumbull Library: April 21-28.

Exhibition opening: Tuesday, May 5.

Artwork available for pick up/returned the second week of June.

Use rights: Artist retains all copyrights to their own images. The artist's name and photo title will be included wherever the photographs are displayed. Artists whose photographs are accepted for exhibition grant Trumbull Library System the nonexclusive right to use submitted photographs for exhibition purposes and for the purpose of marketing the exhibition, marketing related programs and subsequent display on Trumbull Library System’s website/social media.

Judges: A selection of highly qualified persons, including community members and library staff.