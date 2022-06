LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court declared Juneteenth a statewide court holiday Wednesday over the objections of two Republican justices who said taxpayers will be shortchanged.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. It was about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.