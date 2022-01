ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A former top aide to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to go on trial in June on charges of misconduct in office and illegally recording conversations.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Stacy McCormack set Roy McGrath's trial or June 7 during a hearing Friday in Annapolis. McGrath, his attorney and the prosecutor all called into the hearing on a conference call.