NUEVA YORK (AP) — Jueza en Brooklyn sentencia a exlíder del Clan del Golfo, Daniel Rendón-Herrera, a 35 años en prisión.
- Trumbull records nine property sales Oct. 8 to Oct. 14
- Trumbull senior housing project hits snag
- Architect presents diagram for new Trumbull Senior Center
- Trumbull High's AP enrollments and performance soar
- Superintendent: Trumbull school budget could spike by 4.5 percent
- Property transfers in Trumbull
- Official: Upgrades to Trumbull's Route 111 plaza making progress
- Trumbull woman to perform at NFL halftime show
- Trumbull Rotary wine and beer tasting back after COVID hiatus
- 'Nuisance property' frustrates Trumbull officials