Judges send Ohio's case against Census back to lower court

An appellate court on Tuesday sent a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Census Bureau's delay in releasing data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts back to a trial court and ordered a judge to come up with a remedy between the statistical agency and the state of Ohio.

A week after hearing oral arguments, a panel of three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati said Ohio had standing to sue the Census Bureau over its decision to delay the release of redistricting data from March 31 to mid-August. The lower court had previously ruled that Ohio lacked standing and had dismissed the case.