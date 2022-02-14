Judge tosses Zimmerman's lawsuit against Trayvon's parents

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge in Florida has dismissed a defamation and conspiracy lawsuit former neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman had filed against the parents of Trayvon Martin, the teen he fatally shot almost a decade ago in a case that drew international attention about race and gun violence.
Judge John Cooper in Tallahassee dismissed all counts against all defendants in the lawsuit filed by Zimmerman against Martin's parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin; attorney Ben Crump, who had represented the family; and others.