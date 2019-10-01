Judge strikes down much of 2017 Iowa voting reform law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa judge has struck down large portions of a 2017 voting reform law, declaring much of it unconstitutional.

The law requires voters to show certain forms of identification when voting, requires voters to provide an identification number on absentee ballot applications and allows county auditors to reject ballots if they believe signatures don't match a voter signature on record.

Judge Joseph Seidlin says in a ruling Monday the state may require a voter ID but election officials must issue a voter ID card to any voter who requests one. The law prohibited election officials from issuing cards to voters with a driver's license or state identification card.

He also struck the signature match provisions, saying they violate the Iowa Constitution.

The judge also makes permanent his earlier order that says Iowa Secretary of Paul Pate cannot require a voter ID number on absentee ballot applications.

The ruling follows a lawsuit filed last year by the League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa.

Pate's office didn't immediately respond to a message.