Judge running for high court disavows QAnon conspiracy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Philadelphia judge running for a seat on Pennsylvania's highest court is disavowing any connection to QAnon, even though she did an interview with supporters of the conspiracy theory who also listed her as a featured speaker at an upcoming gathering.
Common Pleas Court Judge Paula Patrick told The Philadelphia Inquirer that she had no connection to QAnon, the baseless belief that former President Donald Trump waged a secret battle against a cabal of satanic child-molesting cannibals.