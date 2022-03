PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man arrested after investigators found more than 200 guns strewn around his home can safely be released on bond under certain conditions, a federal judge said in a ruling released Monday.

The exact conditions will be determined Tuesday when Ronald Andruchuk, 37, of Burrillville, faces a detention hearing in federal court in Providence.

Andruchuk was arrested at his home Feb. 24 by police investigating reports of gunfire. Police found the guns all around the home where his wife and three children also live, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and a flamethrower, investigators said.

He faces several charges including possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, because of his alleged drug use.

A magistrate judge last week ordered him released under conditions, including that he not have access to guns. But prosecutors objected, arguing that Andruchuk posed a danger to the community because he has the knowledge to get ahold of more weapons.

Prosecutors failed to meet the “burden of showing any clear and convincing evidence that there is no combination of conditions that would reasonably assure the safety of the community,” Judge John J. McConnell Jr. wrote in Monday's decision.

He also also cited Andruchuk's lack of a criminal history, his strong ties to the area, and his employment status as factors supporting his release.

Although McConnell said at last week's hearing that the number of guns involved in the case was "mind boggling," he noted in Monday's ruling that “there does not appear to be a law for regulation that prohibits such conduct.”

Andruchuk’s lawyer said at last week's hearing that his client is simply a gun collector, that he has cooperated with law enforcement, and that it is safe to release him with GPS monitoring. His attorney in an email declined to comment Monday.