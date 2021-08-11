Judge rules Dominion case can proceed against Trump allies GARY FIELDS and MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press Aug. 11, 2021 Updated: Aug. 11, 2021 10:58 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, allies of former President Donald Trump who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.
U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ruled that there was no blanket protection on political speech and denied an argument from two of the defendants that the federal court in Washington wasn't the proper venue for the case.
GARY FIELDS and MICHAEL BALSAMO