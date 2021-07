ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has sentenced a St. Louis man to a maximum 10 years in prison for the beating death of a homeless man last year, rejecting a plea deal with prosecutors that would have given him an eight-year sentence.

Circuit Judge Rex Burlison sentenced Jarmond Johnson, 29, on Monday, accepting Johnson’s guilty plea to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter but rejecting the lighter sentencing deal, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.