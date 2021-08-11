Judge orders release of funds in Alaska energy program case

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge on Wednesday sided with a coalition that includes the Alaska Federation of Natives and electric cooperatives that sued Gov. Mike Dunleavy to force the release of money intended to help lower rural utility costs.

Superior Court Judge Josie Garton barred the state from sweeping the nearly $1.2 billion Power Cost Equalization Endowment Fund into a budget reserve account and ordered the distribution of program funds that had been appropriated by lawmakers but were also held up amid the dispute.