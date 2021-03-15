Judge orders 4 months pre-trial detention for Bolivia's Áñez March 15, 2021 Updated: March 15, 2021 1:15 a.m.
1 of3 A child holds a sign reading in Spanish "Justice!" as people protest against Bolivia's former Interim President Jeanine Anez outside the police station where she is being held in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, March 14, 2021. Anez, who led Bolivia for a year, was arrested Saturday as officials of the restored leftist government pursue those involved in the 2019 ouster of socialist leader Evo Morales, which they regard as a coup, and the administration that followed. Juan Karita/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Women hold photos of victims killed during clashes that happened between security forces and supporters of former President Evo Morales when Bolivia's former Interim President Jeanine Anez was in power, outside the police station where she is being held in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, March 14, 2021. Anez, who led Bolivia for a year, was arrested Saturday as officials of the restored leftist government pursue those involved in the 2019 ouster of socialist leader Evo Morales, which they regard as a coup, and the administration that followed. Juan Karita/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Standing behind bars, Bolivia's former interim President Jeanine Anez speaks to an unidentified woman at a police station jailhouse, in La Paz, Bolivia, Saturday, March 13, 2021. The conservative interim president who led Bolivia for a year was arrested Saturday as officials of the restored leftist government pursue those involved in the 2019 ouster of socialist leader Evo Morales, which they regard as a coup, and the administration that followed. Juan Karita/AP Show More Show Less
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A judge in Bolivia on Sunday ordered former interim president Jeanine Áñez held for four months in preventative detention following her arrest on charges linked to the 2019 ouster of socialist leader Evo Morales, which his supporters consider a coup détat.
Prosecutors accuse Áñez, who assumed the presidency following Morales’ resignation and exile, of terrorism and sedition for the violent social explosion that led to his ouster. She was arrested on Saturday and has called her detention an “abuse,” denying that a coup took place.