Judge keeps election-related charges against 2 Virginia men

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia judge declined Thursday to dismiss election-related charges against two Virginia men accused of driving with guns and a lockpicking tool to a site where Philadelphia votes were being counted in early November.
Lawyers for the two men, Joshua Macias, 42, and Antonio LaMotta, 61, both of Chesapeake, Virginia, had argued that there was no evidence they interfered or tried to interfere with election-related activities and that it appeared they were being punished for their beliefs, including support for false theories that the presidential election was fraudulent.