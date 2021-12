NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked a Tennessee law that sharply restricts public schools from requiring masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and forbids local officials from making decisions about quarantines.

U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw, noting that the law "offers no protection to students, let alone those that are disabled,” ruled that it cannot be enforced until a lawsuit challenging it is resolved in court.

The lawsuit against the state was filed on behalf of eight students between the ages of seven and 14 who have disabilities and who are deemed by federal health officials as being more vulnerable to serious illness or death if they get COVID-19. The ruling also blocks the law’s provision that says local health and school officials can’t make their own coronavirus quarantining decisions.

“It is also in the public’s interest to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee’s schools,” Crenshaw wrote in his ruling. “Defendants have proffered absolutely nothing to suggest that any harm would come from allowing individual school districts to determine what is best for their schools, just as they did prior to the enactment of (the law.)”

A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office did not immediately return an email request for comment.

After the wide-ranging rules against COVID-19 requirements became law last month, the Nashville-based judge quickly blocked the school mask limits for the plaintiffs from three counties in each federal court district in Tennessee.

Crenshaw had previously blocked Gov. Bill Lee’s now-terminated executive order that required school districts to let parents opt their children out of mask requirements when the new law was enacted. Lee, a Republican, let the opt-out order expire when he signed the new law.

Under one part of the law, public schools and other government entities would only be allowed to require masks if they are in a county with a rolling average 14-day COVID-19 infection rate of at least 1,000 per 100,000 residents while the state is under a state of emergency. Currently, no county meets that strict requirement.

Meanwhile, the law also allows families to request accommodations for children with disabilities for in-person schooling in which others who are within 6 feet of those students for more than 15 minutes wear face masks provided by the school.

Furthermore, the law assigned sole authority over COVID-19 quarantining to the state health commissioner, stripping decision-making ability from schools and other entities.

Lee has come under scrutiny for signing the legislation after a report by The Associated Press f ound his administration warned lawmakers t hat the bill would violate federal law that protects people with disability and could put the state at risk of losing federal funds.

The Republican-controlled Legislature ignored the advice and passed the bill anyway. Less than two weeks later, Lee signed it into law.

The plaintiffs wanted the emailed legal guidance included as evidence, while the state objected. Ultimately, Crenshaw decided it was “unnecessary to resolve this dispute,” saying it “seems quite clear that the legislators knew, or at least reasonably should have known, that passage of the new law would jeopardize federal funds,” and that the governor knew as well.

Nashville school officials praised Crenshaw’s order, which they said they are still reviewing. Though the ruling now allows the district to reinstate their own quarantine rules, a spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools said there “no changes to our current protocols or policies at this time.”

“Our goal all along has been to sustain the ability to make decisions in the best interest of the health and safety of all our students, free from politics,” said Sean Braisted in an email on Friday.

Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton criticized the order.

“His decision was merely judicial activism based on politics with a complete disregard for personal liberties or scientific facts,” Sexton said in a statement.

“His ruling also allows every school district to set quarantine guidelines,” Sexton added. “This means hundreds of different guidelines made by local school boards instead of uniform, evidence-based standards established by experts at the Department of Health.”

Masks are a key virus-prevention tool that are most effective when worn by a large number of people, public health experts say. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has again recommended them for enclosed public spaces including schools, saying they don’t pose health risks for children older than toddlers.