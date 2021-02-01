Judge in Vegas: 2 to stay in US custody in Capitol riot case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two men who were arrested in Las Vegas last week and accused of violence at the U.S. Capitol amid supporters of former President Donald Trump were ordered Monday to remain in federal custody while they are transferred to Washington, D.C., to face criminal charges.
Ronald L. Sandlin, 33, a self-styled internet blogger and protest organizer from Tennessee, sobbed loudly and at one point blurted out, “Judge, have mercy on me,” during his videoconference detention hearing on multiple charges arising from the Jan. 6 breach at the Capitol.