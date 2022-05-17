Murder conviction vacated for Vegas real estate mogul's wife May 17, 2022 Updated: May 17, 2022 11:46 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - Margaret Rudin, second from left, is escorted out of Florence McClure Women's Correctional Center by prison staff on Jan. 10, 2020, in North Las Vegas. A judge on Sunday, May 15, 2022, vacated Rudin's murder conviction after she spent 20 years in prison for the 1994 killing of her millionaire husband before being paroled. Margaret Rudin was found guilty in 2001 of murder in the death of real estate mogul Ron Rudin. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Benjamin Hager/AP Show More Show Less
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has vacated the murder conviction of a 78-year-old Las Vegas woman who spent 20 years in prison for the 1994 killing of her millionaire husband until she was paroled in 2020.
Margaret Rudin. a socialite antique shop owner, was found guilty in 2001 of murder in the death of real estate mogul Ron Rudin. Prosecutors said he had been shot in the head as he slept in the couple's home and that his body was dumped in the desert.