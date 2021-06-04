Judge grants delay in civil rights case over Floyd's death AMY FORLITI, Associated Press June 4, 2021 Updated: June 4, 2021 6:58 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file image from video, defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, listens to verdicts at his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin, convicted of murder in the death of Floyd is scheduled to make his initial appearance via videoconference, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, on federal charges that he violated Floyd's civil rights when he placed his knee on the Black man's neck, pinning him to the street. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on, after the verdicts were read at Chauvin's trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin, convicted of murder in the death of Floyd is scheduled to make his initial appearance via videoconference, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, on federal charges that he violated Floyd's civil rights when he placed his knee on the Black man's neck, pinning him to the street. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows from left, former Minneapolis police Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Attorneys for the state and for the three former officers charged in the death of George Floyd are making oral arguments Thursday, May 20, 2021, before the Minnesota Court of Appeals. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP File) AP Show More Show Less
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A magistrate judge has delayed until September the arraignment of four former Minneapolis police officers charged with federal civil rights violations in George Floyd's death, ruling Friday that the case is complex and not subject to time restraints under the Speedy Trial Act.
Prosecutors had asked for more time to prepare for the case, due in part to the sheer volume of evidence. Defense attorneys did not oppose the delay.