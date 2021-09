THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A 12-year-old boy has gone to court in the Netherlands to get permission to receive a COVID-19 vaccine so he can visit his grandmother who is battling lung cancer, according to a written court ruling published Thursday.

The boy, whose identity was not released, “is afraid that he could infect his grandmother, and he is convinced that if she is infected, it could immediately be life-threatening for her,” the Dutch court's written ruling said.