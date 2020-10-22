Judge dismisses 1 charge against former cop in Floyd’s death

(FILES) This file handout photo provided by the Hennepin County Jail and received by AFP on May 31, 2020 shows Derek Chauvin booking photos face and profile. - The main officer charged in the killing of George Floyd, the African American man whose death sparked a mass protest movement, was released on October 7, 2020 on a million-dollar bail, court records showed. The 44-year-old white officer is to face trial in March along with three former colleagues over Floyd's death in Minneapolis, which triggered the largest US anti-racism movement since the 1960s. Chauvin was filmed on May 25 pressing his knee on handcuffed Floyd's neck until he passed out on the street. (Photo by Handout / Hennepin County Jail / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Hennepin County Jail " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by HANDOUT/Hennepin County Jail/AFP via Getty Images) less (FILES) This file handout photo provided by the Hennepin County Jail and received by AFP on May 31, 2020 shows Derek Chauvin booking photos face and profile. - The main officer charged in the killing of George ... more Photo: Handout, Hennepin County Jail/AFP Via Getty Images Photo: Handout, Hennepin County Jail/AFP Via Getty Images Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Judge dismisses 1 charge against former cop in Floyd’s death 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd's neck, but the more serious second-degree murder charge remains.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill's ruling was made public Thursday. Chauvin now faces two counts going forward: second-degree murder and manslaughter. Cahill also denied defense requests to dismiss the aiding and abetting counts against three other former officers, Thomas Lane, J. Jueng and Tou Thao.

Floyd, a Black man who was in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and became motionless.

All four officers were fired.

Prosecutors argued there was probable cause for the officers to go to trial on all of the charges, saying Chauvin intentionally assaulted Floyd, which is an element of the second-degree murder charge, and that the other officers assisted.

Defense attorneys had argued that there was not enough probable cause to charge the former officers. Chauvin's attorney said his client had no intent to assault or kill Floyd, while attorneys for the other officers argued that their clients did not intend or conspire to help Chauvin.