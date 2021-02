JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A federal judge has denied requests made by conservation groups that lobbied for the courts to block ConocoPhillips from starting construction on its new Willow oil field.

Sovereign Inupiat for a Living Arctic, the Center for Biological Diversity and other conservation groups sued the Trump administration in 2020 and argued the federal government violated environmental laws when it approved the oil project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska on the western North Slope.