Judge denies GOP appeal for signature checks on mail ballots

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's State Board of Elections directed county election officials on Monday not to engage in signature matching when reviewing absentee ballot envelopes this fall after a judge rejected the GOP appeal of a state board ruling prohibiting the practice.
According to a directive sent to county election directors from the board's legal counsel Paul Cox, the judge's ruling maintains the status quo outlined in state law, which requires that all absentee voters fill out their ballots in the presence of two witnesses or a notary. Absentee ballot request forms in North Carolina must also include a date of birth and either a driver’s license number or the last four digits of the voter’s Social Security Number.