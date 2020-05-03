Judge allows emergency room boarding lawsuit to proceed

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A federal judge has given the go-ahead to a lawsuit filed on behalf of psychiatric patients who have been involuntarily held in hospital emergency departments.

New Hampshire law requires hearings within three days to determine whether such patients are dangerous. The state argues the clock starts when someone is transferred to an inpatient facility. But in a lawsuit filed in 2018, the American Civil Liberties Union argues that the clock starts when someone arrives at the emergency room.

A federal judge on Thursday denied the state's request to dismiss the lawsuit, allowing it to proceed.

The New Hampshire Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which advocates for timely and effective treatment, praised the ruling. It also thanked the ACLU “for the dignity which they have restored to people with mental illness by protecting their civil liberties.”