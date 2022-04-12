Judge admonishes former federal official during sentencing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former federal official who pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in corruption and tax-related fraud cases has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison by a federal judge in Las Vegas who said the defendant's conduct undermined democracy.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon told 50-year-old Frederick Leavitt of Henderson that some people already distrust government and that the problem is worsened when public officials accept bribes and personally benefit from their government positions, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.