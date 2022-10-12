Judge: Transparency still lacking at New Orleans jail

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Transparency in reporting incidents of violence and other problems at the long- troubled New Orleans jail has improved recently, but only slightly, a federal judge told sheriff's office officials Wednesday.

U.S. District Magistrate Judge Michael North held a status conference on efforts to bring the Orleans Justice Center into compliance with mandated reforms. Those measures are required under a 2013 court-backed agreement involving the Justice Department, inmate advocates and the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office.

North applauded the improvements, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported, but he warned Sheriff Susan Hutson that her administration still has a way to go in terms of transparency.

North said the sheriff’s office has started sending the court weekly reports about jail incidents, including acts of violence, overdoses and suicide attempts. But, he said, more needs to be done.

“We still have no information as to what’s being done to investigate these problems and why they continue to happen,” North said shortly before ordering the sheriff’s office to submit a proposal to the court for how it will share information about its investigations and prevention plans.

In August, North sharply rebuked the sheriff’s office for its opaqueness in informing the court and the public about a homicide and suicide in June, a series of stabbings and a three-day prisoner protest in August that ended when armed officers breached a barricaded pod, injuring five people.

Graham Bosworth, legal counsel for the sheriff’s office, said, “We know transparency needs to be improved.” He added that the sheriff’s office had given both the federal monitors and the MacArthur Justice Center in New Orleans access to internal systems that would allow them to view incident reports and deputies’ body-worn camera recordings.

Attorneys with the MacArthur Justice Center, which represents incarcerated people in the lawsuit that led to the consent decree, said they had received some reports from the sheriff’s office, but they did not have real-time access to records.