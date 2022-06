BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has turned down a plan to create a new city in East Baton Rouge Parish, but says the boundaries were not drawn to exclude Black people.

Retired 22nd Judicial District Judge Martin Coady rejected plans last week for the proposed City of St. George, news outlets reported. His opinion said the city would not be able to balance its budget and its creation would cost Baton Rouge government $48 million.