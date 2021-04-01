Judge: Louisiana penitentiary medical care unconstitutional

Unnecessary suffering and preventable deaths of inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary are the result of “overwhelming deficiencies” in the administration of health care that violate federal law and the U.S. Constitution, a judge has ruled in a long-running lawsuit.
U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick’s ruling, dated Wednesday, cites inadequate equipment and staffing and a lack of hygiene in some clinical areas that put the prison at Angola in southeast Louisiana in violation of the Eighth Amendment and the Americans with Disabilities Act.