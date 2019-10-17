https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Joy-Ike-to-perform-at-Trumbull-Library-Oct-20-14504047.php
Joy Ike to perform at Trumbull Library Oct. 20
The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will hold the following concerts on Sundays at 2 p.m., unless otherwise noted. They are free and open to the public.
Registration is required to guarantee seating. Register through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org.
Concerts are funded by The Ethel & Jennie Mallett Charitable Trust, Dorothy Liepertz Fund, The Town of Trumbull, and The Friends of the Trumbull Library.
Oct. 20, Joy Ike
Nov. 10, Yale Whiffenpoofs
Dec. 1, Coastal Chordsmen
