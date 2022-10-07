Jill Biden: 'How could we go back?' after Roe is overturned DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press Oct. 7, 2022 Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 6:15 p.m.
Jill Biden on Friday used the story of how one of her teenage friends ended a pregnancy at a time when abortion was illegal, including being declared mentally unfit, to illustrate what she says is at stake for women in November's elections.
“How could we go back to that time?” the first lady asked in a political speech to a women's conference sponsored by the House Democrats' campaign arm. She was talking about pre-1972, when the Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide with its Roe v. Wade ruling.
