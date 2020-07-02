Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 1991, file photo Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late British publisher Robert Maxwell, reads a statement in Spanish in which she expressed her family's gratitude to the Spanish authorities, aboard the "Lady Ghislaine" in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire, the FBI said Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire, the FBI said Thursday.

Maxwell, who lived for years with Epstein, was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m., said FBI spokesman Marty Feely.

Epstein killed himself in a federal detention center in New York last summer while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell was accused by many women of recruiting them to give Epstein massages, during which they were pressured into sex. Those accusations, until now, never resulted in criminal charges. The exact nature of the charges against her weren't immediately revealed.

Maxwell has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called some of the claims against her “absolute rubbish."