Japanese firm shifts copper foil plans from SC to Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Japanese company announced plans Wednesday for a $150 million plant to make copper foil for electric vehicle batteries in Augusta, Georgia, instead of at its previously announced location near an existing Camden, South Carolina, facility.
Nippon Denkai's American subsidiary said it would hire more than 100 people and could eventually triple production at the Georgia site from an initial 9,500 metric tons (10,500 tons) to 28,500 metric tons (31,500 tons). That would raise investment to $450 million and create 250 jobs over the next five years.