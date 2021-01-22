Japan vaccination uncertainty casts doubts over Olympics MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Jan. 22, 2021 Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 8:07 a.m.
1 of7 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a meeting of the coronavirus infection control headquarters at his office in Tokyo Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Suga, in a speech earlier, said the vaccine is “the clincher” in the fight against the pandemic and vowed to start vaccinations as soon as late February, when a health ministry approval of the Pfizer vaccine, the first applicant, is expected. (Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP) Kazuhiro Nogi/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Brand-new ultralow-temperature freezers are seen at a warehouse at Kanou Reiki, a freezer supplier, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 in Sagamihara, west of Tokyo. Some of COVID-19 vaccine must be kept at the ultra-cold temperature of around -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit). Japan is accelerating preparations for COVID-19 vaccinations in hopes of starting them in late February, but uncertainty is growing as the country faces vaccine-shy public, slow approval process and bureaucratic roadblocks, casting a doubt if Tokyo Olympic this summer is possible. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — Japan is publicly adamant that it will stage its postponed Olympics this summer. But to pull it off, many believe the vaccination of its 127 million citizens for the coronavirus is key.
It's an immense undertaking in the best of circumstances and complicated now by an overly cautious decision-making process, bureaucratic roadblocks and a public that has long been deeply wary of vaccines.