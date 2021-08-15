Japan marks 76th anniversary of WWII defeat; no Suga apology MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Aug. 15, 2021 Updated: Aug. 15, 2021 3:34 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan marked the 76th anniversary of its World War II surrender on Sunday with a somber ceremony in which Prime Minister Yosihide Suga pledged for the tragedy of war to never be repeated but avoided apologizing for his country's past aggression.
Suga said Japan never forgets the peace that the country enjoys today is built on the sacrifices of those who died in the war.